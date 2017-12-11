http://www.totalrl.com/warriors-robins-chase-sarginson/
According to todays League Express, we are favourites to resign Dan Sarginson for next season.
Could work out ok with the current Gelling situation, but if it happens, lets hope it turns out better than the current crop of recent returnees.
