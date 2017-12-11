WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - John Kear

John Kear
Mon Dec 11, 2017 5:08 pm
Posted by JTCFJG
JTCFJG Stevo's Armpit
http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/sport/sportbulls/

Well, I did not expect that. So much for my Kilshaw information.

As previously stated Kear is good for one off games or short term projects. IF getting the Bulls up this next year and hopefully the next year is 'short to medium term', then maybe he is the man. Let's hope so.
He has lots of experience and perhaps with the right backroom and assistant he can bring on the next Bulls SL coach? Here's hoping.
I am not singing and dancing, but maybe a Steady Eddie for now is what we need. I would rather have a younger up and coming though.
'Great defence, always wins games, y'only have to score one more point than them. If tha does, tha'll win, if that doesn't tha'll lose, learn from it, more than the win last week.'. Peter Fox, 1980.
Re: John Kear
Mon Dec 11, 2017 5:14 pm
Posted by DrFeelgood
DrFeelgood User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
I'm not upset if it is Kear. Wealth of experience at all levels. Knows how to get his lads up for a game. Could be much worse.
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger
Re: John Kear
Mon Dec 11, 2017 5:16 pm
Posted by Bull Mania
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
More than a steady eddie. He's exactly what we need right now. We get one shot to get out of this division. It's going to be tough and very ugly at times. Having Kear fills me with more confidence.
Re: John Kear
Mon Dec 11, 2017 5:49 pm
Posted by Duckman
Duckman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
I'd be thrilled if it's kear, almost the man I'd hand pick if I had the choice and could pair him with an up and coming coach as his assistant. Not just a steady Eddie imho. If it's kear and he's backed with a decent squad I can see us in one of the two promotion spots and me with a season ticket. Ill still wait to have it confirmed before I celebrate through.
Re: John Kear
Mon Dec 11, 2017 6:21 pm
Posted by thepimp007
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Could not have got a better coach for where we are and what we need. Better than anyone we could have hoped for given our position and a pat on the back to the club for going after him.
Re: John Kear
Mon Dec 11, 2017 6:22 pm
Posted by RickyF1
RickyF1 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IF it is Kear and thats a big if, i hope wakey dont tell the fans at there forum that Kear is leaving as it just sort of spoils the suprise.

