http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/sport/sportbulls/
Well, I did not expect that. So much for my Kilshaw information.
As previously stated Kear is good for one off games or short term projects. IF getting the Bulls up this next year and hopefully the next year is 'short to medium term', then maybe he is the man. Let's hope so.
He has lots of experience and perhaps with the right backroom and assistant he can bring on the next Bulls SL coach? Here's hoping.
I am not singing and dancing, but maybe a Steady Eddie for now is what we need. I would rather have a younger up and coming though.
Well, I did not expect that. So much for my Kilshaw information.
As previously stated Kear is good for one off games or short term projects. IF getting the Bulls up this next year and hopefully the next year is 'short to medium term', then maybe he is the man. Let's hope so.
He has lots of experience and perhaps with the right backroom and assistant he can bring on the next Bulls SL coach? Here's hoping.
I am not singing and dancing, but maybe a Steady Eddie for now is what we need. I would rather have a younger up and coming though.