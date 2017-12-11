All
I know how frustrating the whole stadium situation continues to be for all fans of Wakefield Trinity. I just want to assure you that the Trustees of the Wakefield & District Community Trust are as committed as ever to ensuring that Yorkcourt & WMDC deliver what was promised to the the citizens of Wakefield, in return for the granting of planning permission on 250 acres of greenbelt land five years ago.
If anyone is interested at viewing the reserved matters application, it can be found here - https://planning.wakefield.gov.uk/online-applications/caseDetails.do?action=dispatch&keyVal=P0AHN7QQ04200&caseType=Application
At long last though, it does look like there will be an opportunity for you guys to help and do your bit in respect of the above application to ensure that, this time, it delivers a stadium by 2020. We would though kindly ask you all to just hang fire on making any comments on the above application just yet! We are going to be taking some legal soundings this week on the points we would like the public to raise on the comments on this application and other action we would like you to take.
We would hope that by the end of this week (Friday 15th December) we will have some clear guidance on how you can help, so please just bear with us.
The Trustees would like to thank you all for your support and continued patience. All we all want is what we were all promised, 7 long years ago... nothing more and nothing less.
