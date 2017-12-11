WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto v Toulouse as part of Magic weekend?

Posted by Call Me God on Mon Dec 11, 2017 2:44 am
Toronto have given up home advantage and will play Toulouse as a 7th game at Magic Weekend?

Now the cynic in me thinks this a fiscal decision, as Toronto would have had to pay for flights from France to Toronto as their contra-sponsor doesn't offer that route and they are probably exempt from paying for any travel cost for Toulouse now, whilst the conspiracy theorist in me also thinks that this might be a trial run for the future, with both teams possible contenders for receiving a licence, should we revert back to licencing.

