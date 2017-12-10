WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Magic Weekend - Toronto v Toulouse

Magic Weekend - Toronto v Toulouse
Post Sun Dec 10, 2017 9:16 pm
Posted by Newbridge_Wolf on Sun Dec 10, 2017 9:16 pm
Newbridge_Wolf
Game 7 - Toronto v Toulouse

I assume everyone thinks this is a wonderful idea and are fully behind it?
Wolves FC/Wigan RL
Re: Magic Weekend - Toronto v Toulouse
Post Sun Dec 10, 2017 9:28 pm
Posted by thefaxfanman on Sun Dec 10, 2017 9:28 pm
thefaxfanman
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Newbridge_Wolf wrote:
Game 7 - Toronto v Toulouse

I assume everyone thinks this is a wonderful idea and are fully behind it?



just seen toulouse aren't playing in the challenge cup either. making it up as they go along
In Marshall, We Trust

'LET ONLY THOSE WHO ENTER DO SO WITH PRIDE AND A DETERMINATION TO UPHOLD THE FINE TRADITION OF THE CLUB' - THRUM HALL DRESSING ROOM PLAQUE
Re: Magic Weekend - Toronto v Toulouse
Post Sun Dec 10, 2017 10:36 pm
Posted by Budgiezilla on Sun Dec 10, 2017 10:36 pm
Budgiezilla
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
It truly is a MAGIC weekend now.....what a load of bollocx. Let's promote NEW clubs in the 'Planet Earth' league structure that the RFL have embraced.... :MOON: :MOON:
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

