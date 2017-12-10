WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kear to Bulls?

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Kear to Bulls?

Post a reply
Kear to Bulls?
Post Sun Dec 10, 2017 8:41 pm
Posted by dboy on Sun Dec 10, 2017 8:41 pm
dboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 9th / 76,369
Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2355
Location: Barnsley
Not happy with this, if it comes off.

Wouldn't mind if he took a mainstream job, but FFS, second division Bulls??
Re: Kear to Bulls?
Post Sun Dec 10, 2017 9:05 pm
Posted by Egg Banjo on Sun Dec 10, 2017 9:05 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 625
To go from director of rugby at a top flight club, to a coach for a club in the third division would be a huge step backwards for him in my mind. Bradford are a spent force now and will just end up dragging an excellent coach down with them
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AKA kellyseye, Bing [Bot], bulls2487, cosmicat, dboy, Egg Banjo, Fordy, Khlav Kalash, Oddshapeball, PopTart, Redscat, roverman, Sandal Cat, The Avenger, The Dreadnought, Traffic, Trinity1315, Upanunder, Wakefield No 1 and 277 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,668,4331,45576,3694,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM