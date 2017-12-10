I am unsure whether to cancel my premiere sports subscription. Has anyone got news as to whether they have the NRL next year? I have heard that it may be going back to sky. I really don't want to have Sky again but if it is the only way to get League I will have to bite the bullet & sign up again.
