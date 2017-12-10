WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New SL structure

Sun Dec 10, 2017 3:55 pm
J30 M62 TRINITY
What do we reckon? increase number of SL teams from next season? We need that community stadium built and we'll be ok.

Up the Trin
Re: New SL structure
Sun Dec 10, 2017 4:08 pm
Khlav Kalash
Something that offers clubs stability without shutting out any clubs who want to play at the top table.
