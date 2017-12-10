WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wellington Albert

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Wellington Albert

Post a reply
Wellington Albert
Post Sun Dec 10, 2017 1:47 pm
Posted by steve_norton on Sun Dec 10, 2017 1:47 pm
steve_norton User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Dec 01, 2004 2:31 am
Posts: 1669
Location: Now back in blighty
Don't know if anyone has noticed but on the Dob's secret board they are claiming that Doncaster have signed Wellington Albert with us having an eye on him for 2019. In addition its claimed we have dibs on Liam Harris for 2019. Although it was against lower opposition he looked very good in the RLWC.

Have to say if thats true an inspired move by the club using Donny that way. I wonder if we pay their head coaches wages ?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BoothferryBoy, Touchliner and 79 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,668,3381,22776,3694,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM