Don't know if anyone has noticed but on the Dob's secret board they are claiming that Doncaster have signed Wellington Albert with us having an eye on him for 2019. In addition its claimed we have dibs on Liam Harris for 2019. Although it was against lower opposition he looked very good in the RLWC.
Have to say if thats true an inspired move by the club using Donny that way. I wonder if we pay their head coaches wages ?
