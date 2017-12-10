This is becoming a complete shambles, I don’t think that mr charmers understands how to run a rugby club, let alone this one, so we postpone the announce time of the new coach because of a possibility of some snow for a week, so the new coach won’t be here till next week hence the players have no idea on what he wants from them, and the 8 days later we have our first hit up of the season, how many people do you anticipate been at that match I ask you mr charmers, because the way you are running this mess, I would say that I will get more Christmas cards than you will get people attending the game, I would like to wish you a happy Christmas mr charmers but I’m going to wait till Easter before I do so