WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What a sham

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net What a sham

Post a reply
What a sham
Post Sun Dec 10, 2017 10:40 am
Posted by Molsk111 on Sun Dec 10, 2017 10:40 am
Molsk111 Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 78
This is becoming a complete shambles, I don’t think that mr charmers understands how to run a rugby club, let alone this one, so we postpone the announce time of the new coach because of a possibility of some snow for a week, so the new coach won’t be here till next week hence the players have no idea on what he wants from them, and the 8 days later we have our first hit up of the season, how many people do you anticipate been at that match I ask you mr charmers, because the way you are running this mess, I would say that I will get more Christmas cards than you will get people attending the game, I would like to wish you a happy Christmas mr charmers but I’m going to wait till Easter before I do so
Re: What a sham
Post Sun Dec 10, 2017 10:54 am
Posted by RickyF1 on Sun Dec 10, 2017 10:54 am
RickyF1 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1215
Location: Waiting
I totally agree. I couldnt be more disappointed.

The club seem be lieing to everyone. Ok maybe im saying this abit early but it was said that shirt will be out for xmas purchase (could still happen). Was also said that the coach would of been appointed by end of today. (This could happen or has happened) and they are just keeping it a secret. For all we no is players may no who it is.
Re: What a sham
Post Sun Dec 10, 2017 11:11 am
Posted by Molsk111 on Sun Dec 10, 2017 11:11 am
Molsk111 Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 78
It will come out before they announce it, that I guarantee
Re: What a sham
Post Sun Dec 10, 2017 11:37 am
Posted by rugbyreddog on Sun Dec 10, 2017 11:37 am
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 4106
Location: Hornsea
The problem seems to be that whoever takes over the club seem to think that all the past is wiped clean and that they are taken on their own merits. Perhaps this SHOULD be the case but we have been stuffed up by various owners for the past god knows how many years. Ehat's the old saying: 'Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me'. The owners should realise that this means the management of the club as a whole and that not each new management gets two goes at fooling the public.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bramley Dog, Bullsmad, debaser, le penguin, Molsk111, PHILISAN, rugbyreddog and 160 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,668,3141,30476,3694,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM