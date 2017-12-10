WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington wolves new signing.

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Warrington wolves new signing.

Post a reply
Warrington wolves new signing.
Post Sun Dec 10, 2017 9:41 am
Posted by wire2004 on Sun Dec 10, 2017 9:41 am
wire2004 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Apr 17, 2006 7:26 pm
Posts: 510
Location: Latchford
He is also a Aussie.
Welcome to the last leg host Adam Hills. Comedian. And now rugby league player

It was announced on Sunday brunch 1st link this morning that the comedian is part of the Warrington wolves team.

Also. I didn't know this but the wire have set up a disability team. Which gives people with disabilities to play rugby league. We are the only rugby team to have set this up. There is 2 able bodied players in the team and then the rest made of players with disabilities. This gives people who want to play the game who have had injuries through service to the army for example a chance to play.

Well done to the club for looking to extend our reach and also bring the game to everyone.
the original Wire2004 from Wolf Web.
No Immitations.
No Fakes.
The one and only Origional.

[color=#0000FF]135 + years of top flight rugby. The Only Team in the world with that honnor... Or Until someone Proves Otherwise...[/color]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Instalamus, King of the North, WalterWizard, wire2004 and 166 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,668,3021,39676,3694,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM