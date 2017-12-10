He is also a Aussie.
Welcome to the last leg host Adam Hills. Comedian. And now rugby league player
It was announced on Sunday brunch 1st link this morning that the comedian is part of the Warrington wolves team.
Also. I didn't know this but the wire have set up a disability team. Which gives people with disabilities to play rugby league. We are the only rugby team to have set this up. There is 2 able bodied players in the team and then the rest made of players with disabilities. This gives people who want to play the game who have had injuries through service to the army for example a chance to play.
Well done to the club for looking to extend our reach and also bring the game to everyone.
