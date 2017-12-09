WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - AP Update

AP Update
Post Sat Dec 09, 2017 6:52 am
Posted by Mrs Barista on Sat Dec 09, 2017 6:52 am
As with most off season articles, not much substance but this is encouraging:

"Hull’s off field growth includes a rise in membership figures that have seen the club hopeful of reaching 9,500 members by the start of the new Super League season in just under eight weeks’ time."

http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/sport/ru ... son-899676

