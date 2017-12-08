In the absence of many transfer rumours, a thread to discuss... y'know other stuff.
I bought one of those Retro 90s t-shirts - the blue and white flame one. S'awright - I might even get the green and orange one as well.
We're getting a new club President soon, NH announced recently. I was going to speculate on who it will be, but then I'd feel bad if I got it wrong. So yeah, conversational dead end.
Watched 'Table for Three' on HullKRTV. The premise doesn't sound too promising - the S and C guys talking to Donaldson about his rehab for 35 minutes. Actually excellent - interesting, intelligent and funny.
I bought one of those Retro 90s t-shirts - the blue and white flame one. S'awright - I might even get the green and orange one as well.
We're getting a new club President soon, NH announced recently. I was going to speculate on who it will be, but then I'd feel bad if I got it wrong. So yeah, conversational dead end.
Watched 'Table for Three' on HullKRTV. The premise doesn't sound too promising - the S and C guys talking to Donaldson about his rehab for 35 minutes. Actually excellent - interesting, intelligent and funny.