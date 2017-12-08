WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Newmarket back on?

Newmarket back on?
Post Fri Dec 08, 2017 9:10 pm
Posted by wakeyrule on Fri Dec 08, 2017 9:10 pm
wakeyrule
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1305
According to the Daily Star it's back on - by 2020!
Re: Newmarket back on?
Post Fri Dec 08, 2017 9:18 pm
Posted by Lupsetbull on Fri Dec 08, 2017 9:18 pm
Lupsetbull
Joined: Wed May 10, 2017 5:42 pm
Posts: 7
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/rugby ... -Yorkcourt
Re: Newmarket back on?
Post Fri Dec 08, 2017 9:28 pm
Posted by J30 M62 TRINITY on Fri Dec 08, 2017 9:28 pm
J30 M62 TRINITY
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:36 pm
Posts: 11
Hopefully finally get what we were promised

Up the Trin
Re: Newmarket back on?
Post Fri Dec 08, 2017 9:45 pm
Posted by Shifty Cat on Fri Dec 08, 2017 9:45 pm
Shifty Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 6th / 76,367
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4222
The fact that Yorkcourt have applied for full planning for the remaining units on the site is slightly encouraging but as with all things Stadium related. I'll believe it more when they're building said warehousing up there and a new 'Multi-Party Section 106 agreement' is sorted.

