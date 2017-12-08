I have been horrified to see all this social media output bemoaning the lack of rugby league football at the moment.
We have just enjoyed week 1 of the domestic French league (or endured it, if you support Catalans) and here is a link to the YouTube highlights of that first round loss.
http://www.catalansdragons.com/en/artic ... agons-u23/
This weekend should be interesting with Thomas Bosc coaching Les Dracs against former mild mannered, not at all excitable and bad tempered Oliver Elima in the Palau dug out.
I suspect the cameras will be watching him on his return to the Dragons and I am happy to take bets on what minute Olivier is sent to the stands...
I know its not the WC or NRL but at least there are some matches on to watch
