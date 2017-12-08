WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Getting a winter RL Fix

Getting a winter RL Fix
Post Fri Dec 08, 2017 4:35 pm
Posted by Jimmythecuckoo on Fri Dec 08, 2017 4:35 pm
Jimmythecuckoo User avatar
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3149
Location: Peterborough
I have been horrified to see all this social media output bemoaning the lack of rugby league football at the moment.

We have just enjoyed week 1 of the domestic French league (or endured it, if you support Catalans) and here is a link to the YouTube highlights of that first round loss.

http://www.catalansdragons.com/en/artic ... agons-u23/

This weekend should be interesting with Thomas Bosc coaching Les Dracs against former mild mannered, not at all excitable and bad tempered Oliver Elima in the Palau dug out.

I suspect the cameras will be watching him on his return to the Dragons and I am happy to take bets on what minute Olivier is sent to the stands...

I know its not the WC or NRL but at least there are some matches on to watch :)

