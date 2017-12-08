WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Luis Johnson

Luis Johnson
Post Fri Dec 08, 2017 4:09 pm
Posted by The Raging Bull on Fri Dec 08, 2017 4:09 pm
The Raging Bull
Didn't know much about this fella before he signed for us, but having just had a peruse on a popular video streaming site after searching 'luis johnson rugby' he looks a real handful in attack and defence
Re: Luis Johnson
Post Fri Dec 08, 2017 4:53 pm
Posted by Winslade's Offload on Fri Dec 08, 2017 4:53 pm
Winslade's Offload
I think he will go straight into the U19's (third year) but hopefully will be training with the first team along with Pinder, Robson, Edge and Pilling. He was the England stand out player of the recent French tour. £45k seems an awful lot of money though for an U19 - it's still a long way up to SL standard.
Re: Luis Johnson
Post Fri Dec 08, 2017 4:55 pm
Posted by Big Dave 3 on Fri Dec 08, 2017 4:55 pm
Big Dave 3
Winslade's Offload wrote:
I think he will go straight into the U19's (third year) but hopefully will be training with the first team along with Pinder, Robson, Edge and Pilling. He was the England stand out player of the recent French tour. £45k seems an awful lot of money though for an U19 - it's still a long way up to SL standard.


Straight in to the 25 man squad
Re: Luis Johnson
Post Fri Dec 08, 2017 5:08 pm
Posted by Winslade's Offload on Fri Dec 08, 2017 5:08 pm
Winslade's Offload
Big Dave 3 wrote:
Straight in to the 25 man squad


That's a bit of a surprise then. You think / have heard, that he will be playing for the first team from the word go if we get injuries ?
Re: Luis Johnson
Post Fri Dec 08, 2017 5:13 pm
Posted by Big Dave 3 on Fri Dec 08, 2017 5:13 pm
Big Dave 3
Winslade's Offload wrote:
That's a bit of a surprise then. You think / have heard, that he will be playing for the first team from the word go if we get injuries ?


Well he is in the 25 man squad so that's a good indication. Room for one more player yet?
Re: Luis Johnson
Post Fri Dec 08, 2017 5:26 pm
Posted by Winslade's Offload on Fri Dec 08, 2017 5:26 pm
Winslade's Offload
Big Dave 3 wrote:
Well he is in the 25 man squad so that's a good indication. Room for one more player yet?


Well I think we only have 28 players and four of them have not made a SL debut; Jack Johnson, Moran, Prell and now Luis Johnson. That seems like a pretty thin squad if we get a load of injuries, so I was hoping we would pick up a few more, but perhaps we are almost up to cap if we are only looking for one more.

