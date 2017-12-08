Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 3:02 pm Posts: 37 Location: Around Gordon Tallis' Jock Strap
Didn't know much about this fella before he signed for us, but having just had a peruse on a popular video streaming site after searching 'luis johnson rugby' he looks a real handful in attack and defence
I think he will go straight into the U19's (third year) but hopefully will be training with the first team along with Pinder, Robson, Edge and Pilling. He was the England stand out player of the recent French tour. £45k seems an awful lot of money though for an U19 - it's still a long way up to SL standard.
Straight in to the 25 man squad
He will deserve it if he contributes to a winning performance.
Clearly he has never done this in the past and thus has never deserved to be in a final, i suspect that the same scenario will occur tomorrow.
Big Dave 3 wrote:
Well he is in the 25 man squad so that's a good indication. Room for one more player yet?
Well I think we only have 28 players and four of them have not made a SL debut; Jack Johnson, Moran, Prell and now Luis Johnson. That seems like a pretty thin squad if we get a load of injuries, so I was hoping we would pick up a few more, but perhaps we are almost up to cap if we are only looking for one more.
