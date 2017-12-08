Hi,
so the dust has just about settled following the ferocious final and once again we have come up short against australia, only just mind, but still its another defeat. so as we move forward to the next round of internationals we have presumably a 2 year gap until the sides lock horns again. here's a few questions about the squad (I'll leave the coach discussion to the other thread).
1. who do we say 'thanks very much for your efforts' to and pack them off into the sunset?
2. who is worth a promotion to the squad (there will be a 'get together' squad early season i would have thought)
3. do we go for wholesale changes fairly soon in order to build for the nest WC, or stick with the players who did a decent job in this tournament?
4. who surprised you in this tournament - either good or bad?
Please help.
Thanks!
