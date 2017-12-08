WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England RLWC 2017 games switched to BBC 2?

Posted by JoeClark on Fri Dec 08, 2017 3:10 pm
Hi,
.I am not the worlds biggest conspiracy theorist, but this stinks.

3 Group games and the QF/SF' are scheduled for BBC2 whilst on BBC1 you will get repeat showings of Homes under the Hammer, Rip off Britain, The Sunday Politics show and other inane babbling. I have no idea how much the BBC paid IMG for the right to this comp, but they certainly aren't treating these games as valuable.....surely the RL Parliamentary Group should be all over this?




