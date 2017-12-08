We finished really well in 2017, a split second from the GF. We have a great squad and too many backs to make a static 17.
What are your thoughts.......
23 Ben Barba/1 Jonny Lomax
2 Tommy Makinson
3 Ryan Morgan
4 Mark Percival
19 Regan Grace
6 Theo Fages
7 Matty Smith
8 Alex Walmsley
9 James Roby
10 Kyle Amor
11 Zeb Taia
12 Jon Wilkin
13 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook
14 Luke Douglas
15 Morgan Knowles
16 Luke Thompson
17 Dominique Peyroux
5 Adam Swift
18 Danny Richardson
20 Matty Lees
21 Jack Ashworth
22 Jake Spedding
24 James Bentley
25 Aaron Smith
26 Liam Cooper
27 Ben Morris
28 Josh Eaves
29 Rob Fairclough
30 Matthew Costello
