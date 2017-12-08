WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Best team for 2018

Board index Super League St. Helens - saints.org.uk - Saints Heritage Site Best team for 2018

Post a reply
Best team for 2018
Post Fri Dec 08, 2017 1:51 pm
Posted by Sadfish on Fri Dec 08, 2017 1:51 pm
Sadfish User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 4th / 76,367
Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pm
Posts: 20498
Location: RLFANS HQ Salford.
We finished really well in 2017, a split second from the GF. We have a great squad and too many backs to make a static 17.

What are your thoughts.......


23 Ben Barba/1 Jonny Lomax
2 Tommy Makinson
3 Ryan Morgan
4 Mark Percival
19 Regan Grace
6 Theo Fages
7 Matty Smith
8 Alex Walmsley
9 James Roby
10 Kyle Amor
11 Zeb Taia
12 Jon Wilkin
13 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook
14 Luke Douglas
15 Morgan Knowles
16 Luke Thompson
17 Dominique Peyroux

5 Adam Swift
18 Danny Richardson

20 Matty Lees
21 Jack Ashworth
22 Jake Spedding
24 James Bentley
25 Aaron Smith
26 Liam Cooper
27 Ben Morris
28 Josh Eaves
29 Rob Fairclough
30 Matthew Costello
Image

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 32 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to St. Helens - saints.org.uk - Saints Heritage Site







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,667,9951,27476,3674,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM