The world cup is over. Pre season is in full swing at most clubs. There are still a few signings to come I'm sure, but most of the recruitment is finished now.
Injuries permitting, who will line up for your club in round 1, and what do you think of your teams prospects?
1. Jamie Shaul
2. Bureta Faraimo
3. Jake Connor
4. Carlos Tuimavave
5. Fetuli Talanoa
6. Albert Kelly
7. Marc Sneyd
8. Scott Taylor
9. Danny Houghton
10. Liam Watts
11. Dean Hadley
12. Mark Minichiello
13. Sika Manu
14. Josh Bowden
15. Mickey Paea
16. Chris Green
17. Danny Washbrook
We might have a better idea after some pre season games, but that is my guess for now. There will be some debate over the LF position, and I think when the weather starts to improve we might see Abdul come into the side at 13 as an extra pivot. But early doors I think it will be all out grunt. Also that last bench spot is really up for grabs. But I know Radford likes Washbrooks versatility.
I would be very disappointed if we arent in the top 4 and competing for all trophies again.
Injuries permitting, who will line up for your club in round 1, and what do you think of your teams prospects?
1. Jamie Shaul
2. Bureta Faraimo
3. Jake Connor
4. Carlos Tuimavave
5. Fetuli Talanoa
6. Albert Kelly
7. Marc Sneyd
8. Scott Taylor
9. Danny Houghton
10. Liam Watts
11. Dean Hadley
12. Mark Minichiello
13. Sika Manu
14. Josh Bowden
15. Mickey Paea
16. Chris Green
17. Danny Washbrook
We might have a better idea after some pre season games, but that is my guess for now. There will be some debate over the LF position, and I think when the weather starts to improve we might see Abdul come into the side at 13 as an extra pivot. But early doors I think it will be all out grunt. Also that last bench spot is really up for grabs. But I know Radford likes Washbrooks versatility.
I would be very disappointed if we arent in the top 4 and competing for all trophies again.