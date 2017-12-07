WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Marshall applies for Bulls job

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Marshall applies for Bulls job

Post a reply
Marshall applies for Bulls job
Post Thu Dec 07, 2017 6:23 pm
Posted by freddies wig on Thu Dec 07, 2017 6:23 pm
freddies wig User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 1:37 pm
Posts: 2308
Location: surrey
According to some bulls fans. More delusion? Or true? Anyone know?
Oh hali hali hali hali halifax
Re: Marshall applies for Bulls job
Post Thu Dec 07, 2017 6:58 pm
Posted by Bull Mania on Thu Dec 07, 2017 6:58 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 11th / 76,366
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4903
I don't think he has. Marshall seems like a coach that would sacrifice short term success for long term gains. I can't see why he would leave Fax after all he's put in place, to come to us in L1.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bradshaw Bellringer, cowfax, interceptor and 85 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,667,8911,47976,3664,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM