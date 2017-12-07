WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - HGSA column in examiner

HGSA column in examiner
Post Thu Dec 07, 2017 1:32 pm
Posted by brearley84 on Thu Dec 07, 2017 1:32 pm
in todays write up the author is going on about mcgillvary and if only the kick he put through on the last play would have bounced up for him we could of gone on to make it 6-6..

make him aware that before that play the linesman had called a forward pass and the ref blew his whistle!

so many people dont realise this :FRUSRATED: :FRUSRATED: :FRUSRATED:

people using it to give some stick to mcgillvary too... would have made any difference if he scored that.

even john kear was on about it on look north monday night! needs his glasses
