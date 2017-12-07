in todays write up the author is going on about mcgillvary and if only the kick he put through on the last play would have bounced up for him we could of gone on to make it 6-6..
make him aware that before that play the linesman had called a forward pass and the ref blew his whistle!
so many people dont realise this
people using it to give some stick to mcgillvary too... would have made any difference if he scored that.
even john kear was on about it on look north monday night! needs his glasses
