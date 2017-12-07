|
Manuel
Driving in this a.m. was a review of Hull and their year as City of Culture. BBC 5 Live gave a lot of highlights from their year, excluding RL and Wembley of course, and it made me think what would happen if by some miracle, WMDC applied.
Hepworth Gallery
Yorkshire Sculpture Park,
Newmillerdam Country Park
Anglers Country Park etc.,
Plenty to offer in the area for the luvvie and standard human and then, sliding it in gently, so to speak, a great sporting heritage in Wakefield Trinity.
Tourists may flock to see the iconic stadiums following WMDC's successful application for the privilege but there just seems to be a building site where "Super" League takes place near the centre.
The bottom hole of the world in Liverpool managed it, Stoke are applying for it. If enough thought Wakefield should apply for it as you get a few million as winners, WMDC might plug a few gaps in the city infrastructure, then again, perhaps I have been dreaming in the shower too long.
Wildthing
on Thu Dec 07, 2017 10:27 am
Wakefield wouldn't have a prayer.
vastman
on Thu Dec 07, 2017 10:33 am
You're kidding surely?
Qe can't even look after the cities greatest legacy, it's RL club. The Hepworth is frankly ordinary as is the sculpture park. I use Anglers a lot but it's hardly special. New miller dam is a pretty oasis but everywhere has somewhere like it.
Wakefield is fairly bland and always has been. It's two saving graces used to be it's incredible pub scene and it's RL club, both of which are in decline (off the field in our case).
The Hepworth has its value and the Sculpture Park is great but seriously Manuel, are you bored at work or something?
Last time I went to the Sculpture Park I saw the Parking Charges and came straight out. Went to the Black Bull for a meal and a drink instead.
