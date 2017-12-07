WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - City of Culture

City of Culture
Thu Dec 07, 2017 10:16 am
Manuel
Manuel Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Apr 15, 2013 11:48 am
Driving in this a.m. was a review of Hull and their year as City of Culture. BBC 5 Live gave a lot of highlights from their year, excluding RL and Wembley of course, and it made me think what would happen if by some miracle, WMDC applied.

Hepworth Gallery
Yorkshire Sculpture Park,
Newmillerdam Country Park
Anglers Country Park etc.,
Plenty to offer in the area for the luvvie and standard human and then, sliding it in gently, so to speak, a great sporting heritage in Wakefield Trinity.
Tourists may flock to see the iconic stadiums following WMDC's successful application for the privilege but there just seems to be a building site where "Super" League takes place near the centre.

The bottom hole of the world in Liverpool managed it, Stoke are applying for it. If enough thought Wakefield should apply for it as you get a few million as winners, WMDC might plug a few gaps in the city infrastructure, then again, perhaps I have been dreaming in the shower too long.
Re: City of Culture
Thu Dec 07, 2017 10:27 am
Wildthing
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Location: The City of Wakefield
Wakefield wouldn't have a prayer.
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: City of Culture
Thu Dec 07, 2017 10:33 am
vastman
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
You're kidding surely?

Qe can't even look after the cities greatest legacy, it's RL club. The Hepworth is frankly ordinary as is the sculpture park. I use Anglers a lot but it's hardly special. New miller dam is a pretty oasis but everywhere has somewhere like it.

Wakefield is fairly bland and always has been. It's two saving graces used to be it's incredible pub scene and it's RL club, both of which are in decline (off the field in our case).
Re: City of Culture
Thu Dec 07, 2017 10:42 am
wakefieldwall
wakefieldwall Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
The Hepworth has its value and the Sculpture Park is great but seriously Manuel, are you bored at work or something?
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Re: City of Culture
Thu Dec 07, 2017 10:51 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Last time I went to the Sculpture Park I saw the Parking Charges and came straight out. Went to the Black Bull for a meal and a drink instead.
Re: City of Culture
Thu Dec 07, 2017 10:52 am
coco the fullback
coco the fullback User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
https://www.google.co.id/amp/www.indepe ... html%3famp

Brexiteers need not apply.

