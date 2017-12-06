WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Can New Zealand be a serious challenge to resurgent England?

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Can New Zealand be a serious challenge to resurgent England?

Post a reply
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Wed Dec 06, 2017 1:56 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4654
Location: Carcassonne, France
I say yes.

First two of New Zealand's top players missing from the World Cup, Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor, will be back from suspension next year. Jesse Bromwich is regarded as the world's best prop, and Kevin Proctor and Tahu Harris make a formidable back row.

Second, any team that contains Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Shaun Johnson has the potential to be brilliant in attack.

Third, the untried novice David Kidwell may not be the NZ coach following the team's defeat by Tonga and Fiji, and hence exit after the quarter finals.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Posted by brearley84 on Wed Dec 06, 2017 2:03 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13441
Location: Huddersfield
Bromwich best prop??? what about Taumalolo?

think they will have a new coach in place next year

will the players that played for Tonga come back and represent nz or have they burnt their bridges now
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Wed Dec 06, 2017 2:10 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4654
Location: Carcassonne, France
brearley84 wrote:
Bromwich best prop??? what about Taumalolo?

think they will have a new coach in place next year

will the players that played for Tonga come back and represent nz or have they burnt their bridges now


Taumololo plays lock/loose forward, not prop.

Players who played for Tonga may not be allowed to change allegiance till the next World Cup, but I am not sure. However Tonga will be playing internationals next year and so Taumololo and others may want to stay playing for Tonga. In any case I think that Taumololo is the only Tongan player who would have definitely been selected for NZ.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Posted by Trainman on Wed Dec 06, 2017 2:12 pm
Trainman Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 649
brearley84 wrote:
Bromwich best prop??? what about Taumalolo?

think they will have a new coach in place next year

will the players that played for Tonga come back and represent nz or have they burnt their bridges now


If they do it just shows what a farce International RL is. I’ve no problem with players choosing to represent a country through heritage but imo they should make their decision and stick to it.
Posted by NickyKiss on Wed Dec 06, 2017 2:44 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 10th / 76,363
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21391
Location: WIGAN
It's hard to judge where we're at in regards to us vs the Kiwis with us having not faced each other in the World Cup. You sense we'd have beaten them but it seems to have been that we've had too much for them over here and they've had too much for us over there for a little while now.

I hope the likes of Taumalolo and Fusitua stick to Tonga but even if they do the Kiwis should be able to put together a pretty formidable looking team.

It's just a shame it's not for a year. I'm missing the World Cup already.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: HuddsRL5, Jimmythecuckoo, LyndsayGill, nkpom, Seth, shinymcshine, Sir Kevin Sinfield, the stella kid, Uncle Rico and 92 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,667,6071,27876,3634,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LONDON BRONCOS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM