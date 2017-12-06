I say yes.
First two of New Zealand's top players missing from the World Cup, Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor, will be back from suspension next year. Jesse Bromwich is regarded as the world's best prop, and Kevin Proctor and Tahu Harris make a formidable back row.
Second, any team that contains Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Shaun Johnson has the potential to be brilliant in attack.
Third, the untried novice David Kidwell may not be the NZ coach following the team's defeat by Tonga and Fiji, and hence exit after the quarter finals.
