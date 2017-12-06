I know it’s a few weeks away but how do you think we will line up on he day ?
Am assuming grix and Finn won’t be in full training , and fafita in Australia but do we have any other doubts ?
Be good to see the new signing s , horo , baldwinson , Pauli , you would think jowitt would get a start at full back ,
