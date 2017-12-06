WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - This Forum

This Forum
Wed Dec 06, 2017 1:05 pm
PopTart
PopTart
A few people have commented on posters being driven away from the forum and that it is running down.

A quick check shows that at a pretty quiet time of day and out of season there are 54 people logged in to one or other Super League club forums. With Cas Widnes and Sts having a popular forum of their own so they are at zero.
There are also 1043 users on the site not logged in. Plus 15 logged in to the VT.
Wakefield Trinity Forum accounts for 40% of those registered users.
Leeds is the next closest at 24%

It'll be interesting to see what the figures look like in the evening
But I reckon the Trinity Forum will show up ok.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: This Forum
Wed Dec 06, 2017 1:33 pm
wakefieldwall
wakefieldwall
They say they've been driven away but they're still lurking to see what you have to say about them :)
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Re: This Forum
Wed Dec 06, 2017 1:40 pm
little wayne69
little wayne69
PopTart wrote:
A simple answer to the disappearing posters could be with it being the closed season there is little to discuss on here, statistics don't always tell the truth 40% of what's logged on is good, but if 50% of the registered users aren't posting any more then your stats don't give you a true reflection.

I don't have the answer but you have to ask yourself why boards such as Cas, Widnes, Sts. and Salfords are now dead, and have formed other forums Wakefield included with Northstanders.

As a moderater on here most days you will or should have a good sense of what's happening.
Re: This Forum
Wed Dec 06, 2017 1:54 pm
little wayne69
little wayne69
wakefieldwall wrote:
They say they've been driven away but they're still lurking to see what you have to say about them :)

How can they say they've been driven away if they're as you fondly put it just lurking to see what's been said about them, which by definition would imply they're just attention seeking or maybe their genuine opinions[right or wrong in other peoples eyes] are attracting harsher criticism than is necessary by those who have the most to say on here.
Re: This Forum
Wed Dec 06, 2017 2:17 pm
Wildthing
Wildthing
But a Cas fan and Vasty hater says it's dead now? :THINK:
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: This Forum
Wed Dec 06, 2017 3:23 pm
inside man
inside man
Free-scoring winger
The crappy adverts that force my browser to pop pages I can't escape from will be a part of it, the advertising on here is beyond ridiculous and clumsy to use, like the RFL it needs looking at.
Re: This Forum
Wed Dec 06, 2017 4:02 pm
Maffy
Maffy
Wildthing wrote:
But a Cas fan and Vasty hater says it's dead now? :THINK:

Your sarcasm's wasted on me pet, just thought I'd clear a couple of points up though while I'm having a browse, first of all I am a Cas fan and proud of it, secondly I don't hate anybody least of all your vasty as your affection for him clearly shows with your pet name, I happen to believe he talks a lot of sense, I just have an issue with his bed side manners and find it hard to accept being labelled an inbred amongst other things.
Finally I never said this board was dead, but hey ho if it suits pet then you make it up as you go along.

