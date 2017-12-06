A few people have commented on posters being driven away from the forum and that it is running down.
A quick check shows that at a pretty quiet time of day and out of season there are 54 people logged in to one or other Super League club forums. With Cas Widnes and Sts having a popular forum of their own so they are at zero.
There are also 1043 users on the site not logged in. Plus 15 logged in to the VT.
Wakefield Trinity Forum accounts for 40% of those registered users.
Leeds is the next closest at 24%
It'll be interesting to see what the figures look like in the evening
But I reckon the Trinity Forum will show up ok.
