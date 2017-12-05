WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Quade Cooper to rugby league??

Quade Cooper to rugby league??
Post Tue Dec 05, 2017 10:41 pm
Posted by kobashi on Tue Dec 05, 2017 10:41 pm
kobashi Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Aug 05, 2010 6:48 am
Posts: 738
So it looks like Queensland Reds have dumped cooper. With no NRL interest will a super league take the gamble?

http://www.news.com.au/sport/nrl/wallab ... 1347e5aac1
Re: Quade Cooper to rugby league??
Post Wed Dec 06, 2017 12:20 am
Posted by Charlie Sheen on Wed Dec 06, 2017 12:20 am
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8842
Location: Leeds
Aussie RU seems as bad as it's ever been, I'd try and sign a few of their players to try and weaken them further. Cooper, Foley and obviously Falou should be targeted.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

