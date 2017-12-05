WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Interesting comparison

Interesting comparison
Post Tue Dec 05, 2017 7:19 am
Posted by Martin420774 on Tue Dec 05, 2017 7:19 am
Martin420774
Our esteemed Council have thrown another million down the pan with the demise of the Unity Works on Westgate going into administration. It seems there is money for some projects but NOT for others.....ces’t la vie!
Re: Interesting comparison
Post Tue Dec 05, 2017 9:38 am
Posted by wtid71 on Tue Dec 05, 2017 9:38 am
wtid71
How many millions were wasted too on the white elephant that is Wakefield market. Incompetence on a grand scale at WMDC.
Re: Interesting comparison
Post Tue Dec 05, 2017 9:51 am
Posted by spookDU2018 on Tue Dec 05, 2017 9:51 am
spookDU2018
Don't get distracted... Newmarket won't cost the council... it's developer funded...

