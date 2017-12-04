WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jamie Acton a saint....

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Leigh Centurions Jamie Acton a saint....

Post a reply
Jamie Acton a saint....
Post Mon Dec 04, 2017 9:24 pm
Posted by rugbyballs on Mon Dec 04, 2017 9:24 pm
rugbyballs User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Sat Feb 28, 2009 4:48 pm
Posts: 716
..........compared to this?


https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/ ... are_btn_tw
Last edited by rugbyballs on Mon Dec 04, 2017 9:55 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Jamie Cameron a saint....
Post Mon Dec 04, 2017 9:32 pm
Posted by Alan on Mon Dec 04, 2017 9:32 pm
Alan Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 10125
Location: Back in Lancashire
Ah, but how does it compare with what Jamie ACTON did? :wink:
Re: Jamie Cameron a saint....
Post Mon Dec 04, 2017 9:57 pm
Posted by rugbyballs on Mon Dec 04, 2017 9:57 pm
rugbyballs User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Sat Feb 28, 2009 4:48 pm
Posts: 716
Alan wrote:
Ah, but how does it compare with what Jamie ACTON did? :wink:


Don't know where that came from. Thanks.......amended!
Re: Jamie Cameron a saint....
Post Mon Dec 04, 2017 10:06 pm
Posted by Alan on Mon Dec 04, 2017 10:06 pm
Alan Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 10125
Location: Back in Lancashire
rugbyballs wrote:
Don't know where that came from. Thanks.......amended!


If it's anything like my 'predictive text' I reckon your device probably made it up! :wink:
Re: Jamie Cameron a saint....
Post Mon Dec 04, 2017 11:08 pm
Posted by rugbyballs on Mon Dec 04, 2017 11:08 pm
rugbyballs User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Sat Feb 28, 2009 4:48 pm
Posts: 716
[quote="Alan"]If it's anything like my 'predictive text' I reckon your device probably made it up! :wink:[/quot

or my brain........

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: deepuspannus, Jboyleigh and 102 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,667,34894276,3604,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM