WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Watch our Loan players at Doncaster. Season pass for £30

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Watch our Loan players at Doncaster. Season pass for £30

Post a reply
Posted by bonaire on Mon Dec 04, 2017 4:43 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1810
This is an interesting offer for anyone wanting to watch our loan players at Doncaster.
As its likely we will have one or two more playing there on D/R and Doncaster play on a Sunday afternoon it offers really good value especially if you take any children as the first 250 go free



Adults and Concessions
As part of the Dons Challenge 1000 season ticket launch for the 2018 season, all adult and concession season tickets have been reduced to £60 as of Wednesday October 18.
Your season ticket may become cheaper, depending on how many are sold by the Dons as a club.
The campaign is explained below:
The more adult (& concession) season ticket prices we sell, the cheaper your season ticket becomes.
If we sell less than 500 season tickets - you pay £60
If we sell 500 to 749 season tickets - you pay £50
If we sell 750 to 999 season tickets - you pay £40
If we sell 1000 or more season tickets - you pay £30
Children’s tickets
The first 250 children under the age of 16 will receive free Dons season tickets, and that number will be raised depending on the demand of tickets.
How do I buy?
Fans can secure their season ticket with a deposit of £30, with the final amount (hopefully nothing) due after Christmas. Any outstanding balance will be due on the collection of season ticket books (date TBC).
You can purchase yours today from the Club Doncaster Box Office, by calling us on 01302 762 576 or online by clicking HERE.
Terms and Conditions
The Challenge 1000 and kids go free campaigns will run until Christmas, when we will announce the final number of adult season ticket sales and the final amount to pay and the final number of kids season tickets that have been ordered.
Season tickets will be valid for home league games only and will not include play off games and cup fixtures.
Posted by hull smallears on Mon Dec 04, 2017 7:38 pm
hull smallears User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Aug 31, 2005 7:15 pm
Posts: 8436
Location: Location Location
Cannot argue with that offer. NOt that I can partake personally but its a good shout
Know your Enemy

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Cardiff_05, DannyB, FoD FC Army, Google [Bot], themightynortherner and 52 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,667,34894276,3604,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM