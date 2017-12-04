This is an interesting offer for anyone wanting to watch our loan players at Doncaster.
As its likely we will have one or two more playing there on D/R and Doncaster play on a Sunday afternoon it offers really good value especially if you take any children as the first 250 go free
Adults and Concessions
As part of the Dons Challenge 1000 season ticket launch for the 2018 season, all adult and concession season tickets have been reduced to £60 as of Wednesday October 18.
Your season ticket may become cheaper, depending on how many are sold by the Dons as a club.
The campaign is explained below:
The more adult (& concession) season ticket prices we sell, the cheaper your season ticket becomes.
If we sell less than 500 season tickets - you pay £60
If we sell 500 to 749 season tickets - you pay £50
If we sell 750 to 999 season tickets - you pay £40
If we sell 1000 or more season tickets - you pay £30
Children’s tickets
The first 250 children under the age of 16 will receive free Dons season tickets, and that number will be raised depending on the demand of tickets.
How do I buy?
Fans can secure their season ticket with a deposit of £30, with the final amount (hopefully nothing) due after Christmas. Any outstanding balance will be due on the collection of season ticket books (date TBC).
You can purchase yours today from the Club Doncaster Box Office, by calling us on 01302 762 576 or online by clicking HERE.
Terms and Conditions
The Challenge 1000 and kids go free campaigns will run until Christmas, when we will announce the final number of adult season ticket sales and the final amount to pay and the final number of kids season tickets that have been ordered.
Season tickets will be valid for home league games only and will not include play off games and cup fixtures.
