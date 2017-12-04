WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Pauli Pauli

Post Mon Dec 04, 2017 10:09 am
Posted by FIL on Mon Dec 04, 2017 10:09 am
Was talking to a mate in Asda yesterday who is a big Cas fan and also a good mate of Chessie's and he was saying that he was talking to Chessie last week who had Pauli Pauli with him and that the guy "is an absolute monster" :D
Hopefully he can frighten the Cas team as much !!!
Chessie apparently said that he just needs to get him fit now and he will go well for us.
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
Post Mon Dec 04, 2017 10:17 am
Posted by Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo on Mon Dec 04, 2017 10:17 am
A Fev player I was chatting to in Wakefield last week said the same. Presume he had seen him at POR training?
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.
Post Mon Dec 04, 2017 11:56 am
Posted by altofts wildcat on Mon Dec 04, 2017 11:56 am
My brother saw him out in town over the weekend and said he was absolutely huge.

