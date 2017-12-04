Was talking to a mate in Asda yesterday who is a big Cas fan and also a good mate of Chessie's and he was saying that he was talking to Chessie last week who had Pauli Pauli with him and that the guy "is an absolute monster"
Hopefully he can frighten the Cas team as much !!!
Chessie apparently said that he just needs to get him fit now and he will go well for us.
