|
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6141
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
|
so the dust has just about settled following the ferocious final and once again we have come up short against australia, only just mind, but still its another defeat. so as we move forward to the next round of internationals we have presumably a 2 year gap until the sides lock horns again. here's a few questions about the squad (I'll leave the coach discussion to the other thread).
1. who do we say 'thanks very much for your efforts' to and pack them off into the sunset?
2. who is worth a promotion to the squad (there will be a 'get together' squad early season i would have thought)
3. do we go for wholesale changes fairly soon in order to build for the nest WC, or stick with the players who did a decent job in this tournament?
4. who surprised you in this tournament - either good or bad?
5. how do you see the england team lining up for the kiwi test series (and the mid season game for that matter)?
6. AOB?
|
|
The referee's indecision is final
|
|
Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 9th / 76,360
Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3684
|
I'd like to see a fit and in form tomkins back in the fold. I think brown should be replaced, someone who can take the line on as a foil for Gail.
|
|
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''
''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''
''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''
''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''
.......''smart men don't get married''
|
Posted by
Muggins
on Sun Dec 03, 2017 11:19 pm
|
Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 4th / 76,360
Joined: Wed Nov 02, 2016 10:14 pm
Posts: 166
|
Should revert back to Great Britain so we can get that Welsh guy from St Helens into the squad/team, along with any other hot prospects from Wales and Scotland (and maybe Ireland). Stick with GB for all competitions so that we maximise our chances at the next world cup. No splitting up.
|
|
|
|
Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 8th / 76,360
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5342
Location: London
|
Muggins wrote:
Should revert back to Great Britain so we can get that Welsh guy from St Helens into the squad/team, along with any other hot prospects from Wales and Scotland (and maybe Ireland). Stick with GB for all competitions so that we maximise our chances at the next world cup. No splitting up.
We don't need to revert. The Aussies and Kiwis don't play as "Pacific Islands" or "Australasia", just because players from Tonga, Samoa and Fiji play for them occasionally.
If any of the Celtic squad showed sufficient form and also wanted to play for England, I'd have no problem with them changing shirt for the next world cup. TBH though, I didn't see anyone in red, green or blue who would have displaced a white shirt in this tournament. Regan Grace is a good club winger, with the pace we haven't seen at Saints since Sullivan's day. But McGilvary, Hall and several other SL wingers are ahead of him at present. Likewise Morgan Knowles is a solid squad filler at Saints, and looked good for Wales in an atrocious team. But there's no way he'd be in my top ten backrowers in the SL competition.
For me, the main surprises of the tournament were McGilvary, who I always liked, but didn't think he had those incredible performances at international level in him. And Gale, who I thought would seize his chance, but was disappointing throughout.
|
|
"...the biggest boor, the most opinionated pompous bigot that frequents these
boards and he is NOT to be taken at all seriously. "
|
|
Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 2nd / 76,360
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 4202
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
|
Bennett out first off and Betts.
Watts, Houghton, Sneyd to be given a run pending form from us, Watts should've been there anyway.
Surprised how poor Gale was, not surprised Burgess jnr, Heighington, Hodgson and Brown were poor
Centre position needs sorting and quickly, this was killing us time and again as does a decent 6, that aint Widdop btw.
|
|
|
|
Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 11:35 am
Posts: 1087
Location: In spitting distance of Twickenham - lucky me!
|
We need to decide on the coach.
We need to sort that centre issue out.
We need to sort our 1, 6 and 7.
We need to sort our game management and our execution.
We need to find a replacement for Lockers.
We need to play more internationals and less club rugby.
|
|
'There's only one code of rugby.'
|
|
Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:06 pm
Posts: 102
|
A) James Graham & Sean O'Loughlin (more because I don't think they'll be around at the next WC, so get people in to get them upto standard). Tom Burgess, Chris Heighton, Kevin Brown,.
B) If your talking about next year's tests then Shaul, Gildart, McShane.
long term, Walker, Bentley, Turgot,Fash
C) keep most of the players for next year. If they don't perform then start changing
D)
McGilvery, Widdop when he went to FB, Whitehead good.
Gale, Hodgson bad.
E) Hard to say as it depends who the coach is. If Bennett then I don't think it will be much different.
|
|
Hull KR the pride of East Hull.
|
|
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6141
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
|
regarding the FB position i suppose some of that is governed by what happens to hardaker. i agree with the previous poster about tomkins. big season ahead for him
|
|
The referee's indecision is final
|
|
Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 4th / 76,360
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8376
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
|
Tomkins is the only player we have with some kind of 'X Factor' with the ball. He could also play on the left whilst Widdopp plays right. We definitely need a left centre who is actually a centre. Longer term we have to hope we conjure a halfback from somewhere who actually knows how to control a game and is a menace in attack.
As for the coach I really despair if people can't see the improvement in defence this tournament. We struggled in attack because we simply don't have quality playmakers, with too much responsibility on Widdopp. The only thing I'd criticise Bennett for is not picking Percival for the final, but he did what people bagged McNamara for not doing previously, in sticking with players and giving combinations a chance to develop.
|
|
|
|
Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 2107
|
We are not lacking a left centre.
One with 19 try assists (more than most half backs) and 6 tries wasn’t selected in the squad.
One with 16 tries and 13 try assists watched from the sidelines.
Meanwhile, a player who hasn’t even played at centre for his club (even though they had an injury crisis in that position) was selected in that position.
The issue isn’t the lack of a left centre. The issue is a crap selection decision.
|
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Buggo, bullpower2014, Bullseye, Erik the not red, Fordy, Google [Bot], Grimmy, King Street Cat, PrinterThe, Rhinoshaund III, steadygetyerboots-on, WWRLFC78 and 162 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,667,212
|1,428
|76,360
|4,559
|SET