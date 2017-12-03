After login issues since coming back off my holidays to find I couldn't get on
I find that it's been all kicking off on here
There are rules and they have to be there to protect others
Please don't get abusive with each other
Please don't abandon what was and still can be a good forum where we can all debate rugby
New seasons almost here I'm excited about it
Let's all remember we support the same team here
Whilst we all don't always agree with each other we have respect others feelings
