This coming Saturday morning (December 9th) from 10 onwards, I will be signing copies of three of my novels: One Winter (set in the 60s), One Autumn (set in the 90s) and Two Seasons (set in 2002 and 2003).
All have a background that covers Yorkshire/Lancashire industrial humour, romance, family life, old friends and Rugby League with some of my story lines coming from the time that I worked as an electrical draughtsman at Crosrol in Pellon Lane from 1976 to 1983.
Among some of the writers who have spoken favourably of my material can be included Tony Collins, Dave Hadfield, Tony Hannan, Ray French, Brian Noble, Mike Stephenson and Graham Williams as well as the novels having had good reviews in the Huddersfield Examiner, the Wakefield Express and the Yorkshire Evening Post plus one from Stan Barstow, author of the novel/later the film "A Kind Of Loving".
