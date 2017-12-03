WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for 2018

Squad for 2018
Post Sun Dec 03, 2017 5:38 pm
Posted by Jboyleigh on Sun Dec 03, 2017 5:38 pm
We currently have a squad of 26 players this seems a couple short on last year - and we struggled last year with injuries & suspensions.
I think we are lacking depth in the halves with only Reynolds, Mortimer & Hutchinson - could be okay if they don't get hurt.
I suspect there will be a few more arrivals before the season starts - anyone heard any rumours?

SQUAD FOR 2018

Backs
B Reynolds (23)
B Crooks (24)
D Mortimer (28)
R Evans (25)
M Dawson (27)
P. Mata'utia (27)
I. Bergal (21)
J Owens (23)
R Bailey (20)
D Hutchison (22)
C Hall (29)

Forwards
J Acton (25)
G Richards (22)
J. Thompson (26)
K. Larroyer (28)
L. Patrick (29)
J. Dezaria (20)
J Blagbrough (23)
N Gregson (21)
B. Thompson (29)
J Cunningham (19)
N Mason (24)
L Hood (25)
P Vaivai (25)
K Lovett (24)
H Hansen (32)

(From NRL - From France)
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Sun Dec 03, 2017 6:19 pm
Posted by Montyburns on Sun Dec 03, 2017 6:19 pm
Kurt baptise in I believe jboy I believe we will be signing some more as soon as I know you will know to update the list
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Sun Dec 03, 2017 6:32 pm
Posted by ColD on Sun Dec 03, 2017 6:32 pm
Thought we were running a reserve team - if so we are a bloomin lot short :?
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Sun Dec 03, 2017 6:52 pm
Posted by Cokey on Sun Dec 03, 2017 6:52 pm
Great work from Jboy and Monty. :thumb:
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Sun Dec 03, 2017 8:35 pm
Posted by Jboyleigh on Sun Dec 03, 2017 8:35 pm
Thanks Cokey.
Was there talk about Leigh & Salford having a combined reserve team or am I dreaming?
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Sun Dec 03, 2017 10:53 pm
Posted by Cokey on Sun Dec 03, 2017 10:53 pm
Yeah, I heard something of that nature,but i don't know what the latest developments are.
