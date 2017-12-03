We currently have a squad of 26 players this seems a couple short on last year - and we struggled last year with injuries & suspensions.
I think we are lacking depth in the halves with only Reynolds, Mortimer & Hutchinson - could be okay if they don't get hurt.
I suspect there will be a few more arrivals before the season starts - anyone heard any rumours?
SQUAD FOR 2018
Backs
B Reynolds (23)
B Crooks (24)
D Mortimer (28)
R Evans (25)
M Dawson (27)
P. Mata'utia (27)
I. Bergal (21)
J Owens (23)
R Bailey (20)
D Hutchison (22)
C Hall (29)
Forwards
J Acton (25)
G Richards (22)
J. Thompson (26)
K. Larroyer (28)
L. Patrick (29)
J. Dezaria (20)
J Blagbrough (23)
N Gregson (21)
B. Thompson (29)
J Cunningham (19)
N Mason (24)
L Hood (25)
P Vaivai (25)
K Lovett (24)
H Hansen (32)
(From NRL - From France)
