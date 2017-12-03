WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - More deleted threads

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Leigh Centurions More deleted threads

Topic locked
More deleted threads
Post Sun Dec 03, 2017 4:16 pm
Posted by Montyburns on Sun Dec 03, 2017 4:16 pm
Montyburns Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 8th / 76,360
Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 395
Seems like people can’t take criticism and delete if a certain person was sound with everyone instead of being an absolute idiot things would run smooth
Re: More deleted threads
Post Sun Dec 03, 2017 4:21 pm
Posted by SouthStander.com on Sun Dec 03, 2017 4:21 pm

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 9th / 76,360
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 7033
Location: Heart and mind at Headingley, body anywhere else in the world
The threads mentioned were deleted by myself, a site Admin. This sniping against one another and the moderators of this forum stops here, or I wade in and start taking action.

No more discussion in this matter. Simply stop and adhere to the AUP, both mods and posters.
Image

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: FevGrinder, Iggy79, JackDiggle and 126 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Topic locked

Return to Leigh Centurions







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,667,2121,42876,3604,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM