Bulls at the World Cup
Post Sun Dec 03, 2017 3:42 pm
Posted by Ferocious Aardvark on Sun Dec 03, 2017 3:42 pm
OK no surprise at the result, or really at the way it panned out, the difference basically that Aus don't panic and make fewer errors, and we sadly panicked and kept coughing up the ball on the rare occasions we got to their end. And that damned ankle tap on Watkins :(

BUT but but ....

It made me very proud to see our lads Sam Burgess, Tom Burgess, Elliot Whitehead and John Bateman, giving the illustrious Aussies as good as they were getting. And a special mention to The Man (Some on here) Said Can't Play, Luke Gale, who after a sensational season with Cas, now more than matched it with the best in the world, and rose to the occasion mightily, doing the stuff he does best.

A bittersweet game, but the pain was eased by watching our lads, for me, at least.
Re: Bulls at the World Cup
Post Mon Dec 04, 2017 10:00 am
Posted by Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza on Mon Dec 04, 2017 10:00 am
We had a few other ex. academy players repping out there too didn't we?

Kopzcak, Addy and Roberts all played.

Not bad considering the downward spiral we've been on for the last decade.
Re: Bulls at the World Cup
Post Mon Dec 04, 2017 11:39 am
Posted by thepimp007 on Mon Dec 04, 2017 11:39 am
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
We had a few other ex. academy players repping out there too didn't we?

Kopzcak, Addy and Roberts all played.

Not bad considering the downward spiral we've been on for the last decade.


Also Ben Hellewell

