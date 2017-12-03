OK no surprise at the result, or really at the way it panned out, the difference basically that Aus don't panic and make fewer errors, and we sadly panicked and kept coughing up the ball on the rare occasions we got to their end. And that damned ankle tap on Watkins
BUT but but ....
It made me very proud to see our lads Sam Burgess, Tom Burgess, Elliot Whitehead and John Bateman, giving the illustrious Aussies as good as they were getting. And a special mention to The Man (Some on here) Said Can't Play, Luke Gale, who after a sensational season with Cas, now more than matched it with the best in the world, and rose to the occasion mightily, doing the stuff he does best.
A bittersweet game, but the pain was eased by watching our lads, for me, at least.
