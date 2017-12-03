WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England v kiwis 2018 test series to be shown on the BBC

Posted by Huddersfield1895 on Sun Dec 03, 2017 12:38 am
http://www.bbc.com/sport/rugby-league/42203639
Posted by Charlie Sheen on Sun Dec 03, 2017 12:50 am
Goos news IMO. It'll be interesting to see if the like of SOL. Graham and Roby go round again next season. I'm sure Brown and Heighington won't be in contention either.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Sun Dec 03, 2017 7:56 am
Graham and Roby are both 32, they have a few more international years in them, however the 2021 World Cup will probably be a year or two too late for them.

I think this will be the last time we see SOL and Heighington in England shirts. Brown could be in contention next year, we haven’t got masses of quality half back waiting in the wings. Widdop could always revert to 6 if we bring in another full back, maybe Tomkins if he can find some form, I think Jack Walker will be there for 2021.

Watkins is the world’s best centre IMO, but we need a second. Percival, Gildart and Sutcliffe could be contenders there.

Good news this tournament will be shown on the BBC, that’s how you grow the England brand.
Posted by SecondRowSaint on Sun Dec 03, 2017 10:21 am
England set to play a mid season test with New Zealand in Denver, Colorado.

http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/rugb ... zxo4f.html
Rugby is like a hard game of chess!
Posted by Sadfish on Sun Dec 03, 2017 11:09 am
SecondRowSaint wrote:
England set to play a mid season test with New Zealand in Denver, Colorado.

http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/rugb ... zxo4f.html


great news, I know how great a place Denver is for Rugby League they love the game there and would roll up in their droves. NOT.
Posted by Charlie Sheen on Sun Dec 03, 2017 11:41 am
Sadfish wrote:
great news, I know how great a place Denver is for Rugby League they love the game there and would roll up in their droves. NOT.

I know, it's not as if the world cup is going to held in America in the next decade...
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Posted by UllFC on Sun Dec 03, 2017 11:56 am
Very good TV rating for the final. 1.56million on average and a 22% share.

To put it in perspective. In these days of catchup TV, streaming etc the XFactor Final only averaged 4.4M and a 21% share in prime time last night.

The BBC also tweeted a week or so ago that the RL had broken its own records for the amount of iplayer requests.
Posted by Muggins on Sun Dec 03, 2017 6:02 pm
Touchdown England! McGillvary with the 40 yard punt return.
Posted by kobashi on Mon Dec 04, 2017 7:44 am
SecondRowSaint wrote:
England set to play a mid season test with New Zealand in Denver, Colorado.

http://www.smh.com.au/rugby-league/rugb ... zxo4f.html


Good stuff. Before the world cup his the states we need to take either some international tests or WCC game.

Playing NZ four times in one year seems bit of an overkill though.
Posted by Little Ivor on Mon Dec 04, 2017 10:50 am
kobashi wrote:
Good stuff. Before the world cup his the states we need to take either some international tests or WCC game.

Playing NZ four times in one year seems bit of an overkill though.


At least England are playing (at least) 4 times in the year!
