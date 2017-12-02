WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan v Wakefield 11th March

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Wigan v Wakefield 11th March

Post a reply
Wigan v Wakefield 11th March
Post Sat Dec 02, 2017 8:04 pm
Posted by Salty on Sat Dec 02, 2017 8:04 pm
Salty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 10:49 am
Posts: 2540
Location: the quiet west stand
This fixture is on Mother’s Day. I won’t be going.
Re: Wigan v Wakefield 11th March
Post Sat Dec 02, 2017 8:44 pm
Posted by Wigg'n on Sat Dec 02, 2017 8:44 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 8th / 76,360
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5820
OK. Thanks for letting us know.
Re: Wigan v Wakefield 11th March
Post Sat Dec 02, 2017 9:49 pm
Posted by hatty on Sat Dec 02, 2017 9:49 pm
hatty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2747
Location: wigan...where else!!
Salty wrote:
This fixture is on Mother’s Day. I won’t be going.

Nope you got me, i still don't know why it would stop you going to the game!
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigredwarrior, Cherry_&_White, CM Punk, DP_wwrlfc, MelbourneWarrior, RichieS, S_Riley, thepimp007, wiganrugbyblog, Yorkshire Warrior and 143 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com







All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,667,2121,42876,3604,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 1st Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Thu 1st Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:30
SUPER LEAGUE
SALFORD
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
 CHAMPIONSHIP
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
SHEFFIELD
Fri 2nd Feb 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 2nd Feb 20:00
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL KR
v
WAKEFIELD
Sat 3rd Feb 14:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
LEIGH
v
TORONTO
Sun 4th Feb 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
HALIFAX
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM