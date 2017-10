Can we spare a thought for the great Tommy Smales who sadly passed away recently. As a boy I can remember he was the first really top class player we signed after our reformation in the 60's. A great leader and organiser on the field who created a fantastic partnership with Dave Stockwell at half back and turned him from a relatively unknown into a top class stand off. I have fond memories of this great player and our thoughts are with his family at this sad time. RIP Tommy.