2018 | Pre Season
Posted by Frosties. on Sun Oct 29, 2017 11:19 pm
Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos - 26th December 2017
Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos - ?
Keighley Cougars v Leeds Rhinos - 4th February 2018

They’ll probably be two more away friendlies and a pre season camp added to that. Usuals Doncaster & Featherstone for the fringe players too.
Posted by Norman Stanley Fletcher on Mon Oct 30, 2017 7:29 am
Isn’t anyone due a testimonial? JJB’s second one maybe?
Posted by PrinterThe on Mon Oct 30, 2017 9:48 am
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
Isn’t anyone due a testimonial? JJB’s second one maybe?


Should be Kallum Watkins, made his debut in 2008

