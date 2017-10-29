Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos - 26th December 2017
Hunslet RLFC v Leeds Rhinos - ?
Keighley Cougars v Leeds Rhinos - 4th February 2018
They’ll probably be two more away friendlies and a pre season camp added to that. Usuals Doncaster & Featherstone for the fringe players too.
