JWarriors wrote: My unpopular opinion of the day.



How good Escare was for us has been largely overrated. He looked good because he is fast, but he doesn't have the creative capabilities of Tomkins from the fullback position when he joins the line.

Escare was better than i thought he would be but no where as creative as Tomkins can be from the back. Like a previous poster maybe look at Escare at 7 he has a good boot on him and could do a Burrows type role for Wigan. Lualuai was good for the Kiwis at 9 but Mcllurom had a very good game for Ireland. Plenty of options around hooker and half its just getting the right balance