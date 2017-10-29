WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Would you pick Tomkins or Escare at full back for 2018?

Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sun Oct 29, 2017 5:47 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
I would like to know what Wigan fans think of the choice.

Escare was performing very well until he got injured. Tomkins has not been too impressive since his return form injury.
Posted by The Whiffy Kipper on Sun Oct 29, 2017 5:53 pm
The Whiffy Kipper
Escare
Posted by tank123 on Sun Oct 29, 2017 6:14 pm
Escare and Tomkins to 7 if we have not signed another half. TL is wasted in that position
Posted by Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy on Sun Oct 29, 2017 6:21 pm
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy
Samuel Tomkins
Posted by dany1979 on Sun Oct 29, 2017 6:33 pm
dany1979
Escare.
Posted by jonh on Sun Oct 29, 2017 7:19 pm
jonh
Preseason form fitness and ability to recover from his injury in Escare’s case will dictate wh plays.

Hopefully with a full preseason Sam will also improve his consistency.

I do get the feeling that Sam may well end up in the halves if Escare regains fill fitness and form.
Posted by NickyKiss on Sun Oct 29, 2017 7:30 pm
NickyKiss
1-Escare
6-Tomkins (Williams at 7)
9-Leuluai
Posted by Salty on Sun Oct 29, 2017 7:34 pm
Salty
NickyKiss wrote:
1-Escare
6-Tomkins (Williams at 7)
9-Leuluai


Couldn't agree more.
Posted by Father Ted on Sun Oct 29, 2017 8:35 pm
It all depends on how both come through the pre season with fitness.
The warm up games will show us which way the club are going.
Posted by The_Enforcer on Sun Oct 29, 2017 9:43 pm
Tomkins was on the decline in his last year at Wigan before going to the NRL. He had lost half a yard of pace then. Watch the 2013 GF, he was a shadow of the attacking player who played in the 2010 GF. I actually think Escare may make a decent 7. Hes crafty and willing to try something different. Leave Tomikns at FB. He will develop his game to compensate for the loss of speed and hes actually become a very good cover tackler

