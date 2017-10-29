Tomkins was on the decline in his last year at Wigan before going to the NRL. He had lost half a yard of pace then. Watch the 2013 GF, he was a shadow of the attacking player who played in the 2010 GF. I actually think Escare may make a decent 7. Hes crafty and willing to try something different. Leave Tomikns at FB. He will develop his game to compensate for the loss of speed and hes actually become a very good cover tackler