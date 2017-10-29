Crowd Melbourne Rectangular Stadium Capacity 30,050 (1,000 margin+/- 500) 22,774 (22,274-23,2740)
Score and Winning Team Australia 18 v 4 England
First try (England player) McGillvary
Time of first try (Any player) 5 min
Last Try (Any player) Dugan
Kicks over the sticks (Combined) 3
PNG v Wales PNG by 46
New Zealand v Samoa NZ by 30
Fiji v USA Fiji by 46
Ireland v Italy Ireland by 24
Scotland v Tonga Tonga by 46
France v Lebanon Lebanon by 11
A big well done to Builth Wells Wire who tops our chart this week with 11pts The rest of us fared as follows
21pts Builth Wells Wire
10pts CW8, Uncle Rico
9pts eddieH, Wire in Ashton, matt6169
8pts Lord Tony Smith, Walter Wizard
7pts Sir Adrian Morley, Old Man John, MikeyWire, AC Wire
6pts Moving Forward, Rugby, Shazbaz, Wanderer
5pts Johnkendal
4pts karetaker
3pts rubber duckie
