WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC Prediction Competition Results and Standings

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves RLWC Prediction Competition Results and Standings

Post a reply
Posted by Uncle Rico on Sun Oct 29, 2017 4:24 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3239
Location: Stuck in 1982
Crowd Melbourne Rectangular Stadium Capacity 30,050 (1,000 margin+/- 500) 22,774 (22,274-23,2740)
Score and Winning Team Australia 18 v 4 England
First try (England player) McGillvary
Time of first try (Any player) 5 min
Last Try (Any player) Dugan
Kicks over the sticks (Combined) 3

PNG v Wales PNG by 46
New Zealand v Samoa NZ by 30
Fiji v USA Fiji by 46
Ireland v Italy Ireland by 24
Scotland v Tonga Tonga by 46
France v Lebanon Lebanon by 11

A big well done to Builth Wells Wire who tops our chart this week with 11pts The rest of us fared as follows

21pts Builth Wells Wire
10pts CW8, Uncle Rico
9pts eddieH, Wire in Ashton, matt6169
8pts Lord Tony Smith, Walter Wizard
7pts Sir Adrian Morley, Old Man John, MikeyWire, AC Wire
6pts Moving Forward, Rugby, Shazbaz, Wanderer
5pts Johnkendal
4pts karetaker
3pts rubber duckie

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bondo, Bostwick, BramleyWire, Builth Wells Wire, lefty goldblatt, Melph, rubber duckie, WalterWizard, WazzaWire, Wigg'n and 195 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,656,1451,64576,3244,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
36-12
ITALY
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
18-29
LEBANON
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
4-50
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM