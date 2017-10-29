Crowd Melbourne Rectangular Stadium Capacity 30,050 (1,000 margin+/- 500) 22,774 (22,274-23,2740)

Score and Winning Team Australia 18 v 4 England

First try (England player) McGillvary

Time of first try (Any player) 5 min

Last Try (Any player) Dugan

Kicks over the sticks (Combined) 3



PNG v Wales PNG by 46

New Zealand v Samoa NZ by 30

Fiji v USA Fiji by 46

Ireland v Italy Ireland by 24

Scotland v Tonga Tonga by 46

France v Lebanon Lebanon by 11



A big well done to Builth Wells Wire who tops our chart this week with 11pts The rest of us fared as follows



21pts Builth Wells Wire

10pts CW8, Uncle Rico

9pts eddieH, Wire in Ashton, matt6169

8pts Lord Tony Smith, Walter Wizard

7pts Sir Adrian Morley, Old Man John, MikeyWire, AC Wire

6pts Moving Forward, Rugby, Shazbaz, Wanderer

5pts Johnkendal

4pts karetaker

3pts rubber duckie