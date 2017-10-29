Afternoon,



I’ve had a search online and can’t seem to find any info anywhere.

Does anybody know when the fixtures are released for the new season as I’m considering getting myself and my two eldest passes but as they’re only with me half the time I want to make sure games all on my time with them!

I haven’t had a pass since 2005 and just been an on off attendee since but would love to get back to going more regular.

Thanks Dean