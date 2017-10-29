WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLWC2017 - Ireland v. Italy Report

RLWC2017 - Ireland v. Italy Report
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 6:08 am
RLWC2017 - Ireland v. Italy Report





A sweltering thirty-two degrees welcomed Ireland and Italy to the pitch at Barlow Park in Cairns for the pool C/D game with the blue of Italy being the favourites with the bookies to overcome the conditions and start their World Cup campaign with a victory.

 

The warm weather policy had been enacted with water breaks after twenty minutes of each half and an extended half time period to give the players more time to take on fluids.

 

The Irish won the coin toss and elected to take advantage of a strong wind at their backs in the first half.

Re: RLWC2017 - Ireland v. Italy Report
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 6:14 am
Well played to Liam,Scott and James
Re: RLWC2017 - Ireland v. Italy Report
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 8:20 pm
Ireland looked fantastic, genuine contenders on that performance
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: RLWC2017 - Ireland v. Italy Report
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 8:56 pm
The commentators seemed surprised that a team full of mainly Super League players played well.
Re: RLWC2017 - Ireland v. Italy Report
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 9:11 pm
Finn, Grix and Kay had a good understanding down that left hand side. With Kyle Amor also in the team you can't help but have a bit of affiinity for them.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.
Re: RLWC2017 - Ireland v. Italy Report
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 9:21 pm
Also thought Hasson looked strong and direct ... but I would want to praise a scapegoat too much.... and Millay has another tie to the club along with Mccaryhy.. both spent some time on loan at Trinity!

and what about that error from the kick from Tedesco??? Wonder if the Italian fans will be calling him ???

Watching Finn and Grix control the game was such a joy... we are lucky to have them both in tandem at the club!

