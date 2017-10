SecondRowSaint wrote: In the time that Johns was on the pitch he really was playing poorly.

Johns was way out of his depth, and in hindsight, he shouldn't have been picked.The Tongan halves are only a year older, but at least they have played a year of reserve grade and trained with seniors, but young Jack was picked straight out of the juniors.People probably assumed that his uncle was already a star at age 19 and his dad was playing firstgrade, so he'd cope, and maybe he would have if Campese had played, but clearly, as the main playmaker, he was well out of his depth.