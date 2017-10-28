Markypants Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Thu Feb 12, 2015 9:32 pm

Posts: 239



The squad so far is listed for 2018 and Langi is in it. Hope that it means he's staying. charlie caroli

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am

Posts: 11737

Location: blackpool tower circus

Markypants wrote: The squad so far is listed for 2018 and Langi is in it. Hope that it means he's staying.

Marty, I was given a list of players leaving this morning and Langi is on it. Marty, I was given a list of players leaving this morning and Langi is on it. atomic

100% League Network



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 4263

Please update the Wiki Charlie. RoyBoy29

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am

Posts: 710

Anyone can update Wikipedia, it's like a serious rumour mill Bent&Bongser

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am

Posts: 1186

RoyBoy29 wrote: Anyone can update Wikipedia, it's like a serious rumour mill



A year or so ago, the Wiki page of a certain parvenu club from the North of America listed a fellah by the name of Ridyard as having signed up for them for the 2017 season. Gott sei dank that there is no internet laid on in Yorkshire. Could you imagine the Ridy-culous rumours the Fev fans would make up to destabilize the good ship Leythe? Unthinkable! Laughable! A year or so ago, the Wiki page of a certain parvenu club from the North of America listed a fellah by the name of Ridyard as having signed up for them for the 2017 season. Gott sei dank that there is no internet laid on in Yorkshire. Could you imagine the Ridy-culous rumours the Fev fans would make up to destabilize the good ship Leythe? Unthinkable! Laughable! charlie caroli

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am

Posts: 11737

Location: blackpool tower circus

atomic wrote: Please update the Wiki Charlie.

Atomic , most of the names on the list are the ones fans know about, 2 were surprises and I haven't named them because I think the Club should announce them first to be fair. Atomic , most of the names on the list are the ones fans know about, 2 were surprises and I haven't named them because I think the Club should announce them first to be fair. Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: ColD, shadrack and 169 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 6 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Leigh Centurions Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Catalans Tours Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull KR Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - saints.org.uk - Saints Heritage Site Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Barrow Raiders Batley Bulldogs Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Leigh Centurions London Broncos Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Toronto Wolfpack Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oldham Roughyeds Oxford Rugby League West Wales Raiders Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,656,039 1,592 76,322 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Full Time World Cup: Group B TV IRELAND 36-12 ITALY NOW TODAY : 05:00 World Cup: Group A TV FRANCE 6-6 LEBANON Barthau Penalty Goal : LIVE ON FREESPORTS Full Time World Cup: Group C/D TV SCOTLAND 4-50 TONGA ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























